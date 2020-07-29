Church Happenings

Body

July 29

Vacation Bible school will be held from 6-8 p.m. nightly today, Thursday and Friday at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 10 miles west of Murphy just off U.S. 64 West on Shady Grove Road. This year’s theme is “Big Fish Bay.” Everyone is welcome.



Aug. 2

Rev. Mike Davis will be speaking in the sanctuary and streaming live over Facebook, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday from Unity Church of the Mountains at 2309 Murphy Highway U.S. 129 N., Blairsville, Ga. For directions or complete details about the church and its ministries, call 706-781-3393 or visit the website at unitychurchofthemountains.org.



Aug. 7

The public is invited to stop by Murphy Presbyterian Church at 252 Valley River Avenue for a free cup of coffee and visit its annual Trash and Treasure Sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8. There will be books, jewelry, antiques, furniture, linens, home baked goods, hot dog plates and more. The Women of the Church will use the proceeds for mission work and local charities. Due to the current health crisis, social distancing and masks will be required. They also will have extra masks available. Parking will be available at the 409 Building across the street.



Aug. 8

Gospel singing will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Valleytown Chapel Church in Andrews. Pastor Jerry Luther invites everyone to attend.



Aug. 11

Is there a God? Is there more to life than this? If there is a God, where is he? A discussion to help answer these questions will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Broken Shells Ministry, 115 Tennessee St. in Murphy. A complimentary dinner will be served followed the discussion and a video. There is no charge but for a seat you must call 837-8777 or stop by the ministry in downtown.



Sept. 11

St. Luke’s Anglican Church will host its annual yard sale fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 11-12, outdoors at 7 Ewing St. in Blue Ridge, Ga. They will be observing appropriate safety measures and CDC guidelines for outdoor events. Bring your own mask. They will honor social distancing. Those attending are asked to shop 6 feet apart from other shoppers. Family groups can shop together. For details, visit stlukesblueridge.org.