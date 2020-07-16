Body

Deadline to submit entries for the Church Happenings is 3 p.m. Friday. Entries received after that time will be set for the following week.



July 16

Each Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., everyone is invited to attend a community worship and prayer for our nation and a movement of God for revival during mid-day at Broken Shells Ministry, 115 Tennessee St. in downtown Murphy. Live music will be provided. For details, call the ministry at 837-8777.



July 19

Vacation Bible school will be held from 6:30-9 p.m. nightly Sunday through Friday, July 19-24, at Mount Zion Baptist Church on Nottley Dam Road. This year’s theme is “Under God’s Construction.” There will be classes for all ages, including adults. Everyone is invited.

Rev. Jeanie Ward will be speaking in the sanctuary and streaming live over Facebook, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday from Unity Church of the Mountains at 2309 Murphy Highway U.S. 129 N., Blairsville, Ga. For directions or complete details about the church and its ministries, call 706-781-3393 or visit the website at unitychurchofthemountains.org.



July 24

Carolina Christian Academy of First Freewill Baptist Church in Hayesville will host a barbecue sale and car show on the weekend of July 24-25. All proceeds will benefit Carolina Christian Academy.

On Friday, July 24, Carolina Christian Academy will have barbecue from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, July 25, they will have barbecue at the car show. The barbecue will be prepared by Roy Phillips of Blairsville, Ga. For details or to place an order for lunch delivery on Friday, call 706-835-6159.



July 29

Vacation Bible school will be held from 6-8 p.m. nightly Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, July 29-31, at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 10 miles west of Murphy just off U.S. 64 West on Shady Grove Road. This year’s theme is “Big Fish Bay.” Everyone is welcome.



Sept. 11

St. Luke’s Anglican Church will host its annual yard sale fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 11-12, outdoors at 7 Ewing St. in Blue Ridge, Ga. They will be observing appropriate safety measures and CDC guidelines for outdoor events. Bring your own mask. They will honor social distancing. Those attending are asked to shop 6 feet apart from other shoppers. Family groups can shop together. For details, visit stlukesblueridge.org.