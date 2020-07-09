Church Happenings

Body

July 9

Each Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., everyone is invited to attend a community worship and prayer for our nation and a movement of God for revival during mid-day at Broken Shells Ministry, 115 Tennessee St. in downtown Murphy. Live music will be provided. For details, call the ministry at 837-8777.



July 11

Valleytown Cemetery Chapel in Andrews will have a singing at 6 p.m. Saturday. Scheduled groups will be the Smoky Mountain Gospel Singers from Topton, Jones Family from Robbinsville and special guests The Mitchells from Athens, Ga. Pastor Jerry Luther and the congregation invite eveyone to attend.



July 12

Rev. David Torres will be streaming live over Facebook, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday from Unity Church of the Mountains at 2309 Murphy Highway U.S. 129 N., Blairsville, Ga., or the church will be open for your visit. Meet out by the big tree from 10-10:25 a.m. for an outdoor service. Bring a folding chair. For directions or complete details about the church and its ministries, call 706-781-3393 or visit the website at unitychurchofthemountains.org.