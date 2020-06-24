Church Happenings

Body

June 24

The “Victory Over the Darkness” class, a 12-week study to discover how to expose the darkness of these lies by recognizing the power in our identity and who we are in Christ, will be held from 12:30-2 p.m. Wednesdays beginning today. For details and to register, visit Broken Shell Ministry, 115 Tennessee St. in downtown Murphy or call the ministry at 837-8777.



June 28

Mike and Paula Davis will be speaking in the sanctuary and streaming live over Facebook, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday from Unity Church of the Mountains at 2309 Murphy Highway U.S. 129 N., Blairsville, Ga. Everyone is welcome to watch the broadcast. For directions to join the course or complete details about the church and its ministries, call 706-781-3393 or visit the website at unitychurchofthemountains.org.