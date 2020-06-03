Church Happenings

Body

Shady Grove Baptist Church of Murphy will have services at 11 a.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. There will be no choir singing, Sunday school or Sunday evening services at this time. During Phase 1 of reopening, safety measures will be in place to ensure the health and safety of members and guests. Masks will be provided for those who want one. Social seating will be followed.

New Song Church Cherokee’s fifth annual “Speak to the Mountain Divine Healing Conference” is hosting a “Hundred Days of Healing” through Sunday, Sept. 6. Services will be held daily at 10 a.m. for prayer, 2 p.m. for teaching, and 7 p.m. nightly healing demonstrations at 3548 Wolfetown Road in Cherokee. Visit newsongcherokee.com for details.



June 7

Rev. David Torres will be streaming live over Facebook, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday from Unity Church of the Mountains at 2309 Murphy Highway U.S. 129 N., Blairsville, Ga. Everyone is welcome to watch the broadcast. For directions to join the course or complete details about the church and its ministries, call 706-781-3393 or visit the website at unitychurchofthemountains.org.