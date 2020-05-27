Body

Deadline to submit entries for the Church Happenings is 3 p.m. Friday. Entries received after that time will be set for the following week.



May 31

Rev. Mike Davis will be streaming live over Facebook, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday from Unity Church of the Mountains at 2309 Murphy Highway U.S. 129 N., Blairsville, Ga. Everyone is welcome to watch the broadcast. For directions to join the course or complete details about the church and its ministries, call 706-781-3393 or visit the website at unitychurchofthemountains.org.