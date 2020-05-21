Church Happenings

Body

Decoration Day for Bellview United Methodist Church is scheduled for Saturday, May 23. However, no services are planned for this year and the church will not be open. For mowing convenience, all floral arrangements, except those in vases and stone covers, will be removed 30 days following the decoration. For details, call 828-837-4149.



May 24

Rev. Greta Counts will be streaming live over Facebook, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday from Unity Church of the Mountains at 2309 Murphy Highway U.S. 129 N., Blairsville, Ga. Everyone is welcome to watch the broadcast. For directions to join the course or complete details about the church and its ministries, call 706-781-3393 or visit the website at unitychurchofthemountains.org.

Officials of Many Forks Baptist Church of Gumlog, Ga., announce that due to Covid – 19, there will not be a normal homecoming service this year. There will be the regular preaching service in the parking lot at 11 a.m. Sunday. They will practice social distancing but there will not be a meal. The fellowship hall and the church will remain closed. People may come and decorate the graves whenever they choose. There will be a donation box in the cemetery, and also one at the fellowship hall by the door. Any donations will be appreciated as it is a major expense to keep up the cemetery.