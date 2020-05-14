Body

Deadline to submit entries for the Church Happenings is 3 p.m. Friday. Entries received after that time will be set for the following week.



The annual decoration/homecoming at Friendship Baptist Church on N.C. 294 in the Hiwassee Dam community, which normally takes place the third Sunday in May, has been cancelled for this year due to the coronavirus. Folks who want to visit the cemetery and place flowers on their loved ones graves are invited to do so on that day or any day close to the third Sunday.



May 17

The monthly singing and revival which was to begin Sunday night at Upper Peachtree Baptist Church has been cancelled due to the Corona virus pandemic. The events will be rescheduled at a later date.

Mike and Paula Davis will be streaming live over Facebook, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday from Unity Church of the Mountains at 2309 Murphy Highway U.S. 129 N., Blairsville, Ga. Everyone is welcome to watch the broadcast. For details about the church and its ministries, call 706-781-3393 or visit the website at unitychurchofthemountains.org.



May 24

Officials of Many Forks Baptist Church of Gumlog, Ga., announce that due to the Covid – 19 virus, there will not be a normal Homecoming service this year. There will be the regular preaching service in the parking lot at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 24. They will practice social distancing but there will not be a meal. The fellowship hall and the church will remain closed. People may come and decorate the graves whenever they choose. There will be a donation box in the cemetery, and also one at the fellowship hall by the door. Any donations will be appreciated as it is a major expense to keep up the cemetery.