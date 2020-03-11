Church Happenings

Body

March 14

Upper Peachtree Baptist Church will have a singing at 6 p.m. Saturday. Journey Home from Sweetwater, Tenn., will be the featured singers. Pastor Derek Tilley and the church family invite everyone to attend.



March 15

Rev. Mike Davis will be at the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday at Unity Church of the Mountains at 2309 Murphy Highway U.S. 129 N., Blairsville, Ga. Everyone is welcome. For complete details about the church and its ministries, call 706-781-3393 or visit the website at unitychurchofthemountains.org.



March 18

The third community Lenten worship service, hosted by St. William Catholic Church on Andrews Road in Murphy, will be held from noon-12:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Thomas Jolly.David Mastifino will supply the music. A good will offering will be taken for a local charity. Afterwards, everyone can participate in a soup and sandwich lunch.



March 20

The Jewish Congregation of Blue Ridge, Ga., will hold night Shabbat services at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 20. Services begin at 7 p.m. at Faith Presbyterian Church, 56 Mountain St. in Blue Ridge. Everyone is welcome whether full time or visiting. For details, email jcbrgeorgia@gmail.com.



March 28

The Marble/Murphy chapter of Aglow International is sponsoring a Women’s Tea Party from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28, in Brother’s Restaurant Banquet Room, 1466 Andrews Road in Murphy. The Theme is “Queen for a Day.” The Smokie Mountain Melodies will provide music. This event is free, but seating is limited and you must register by calling 828-458-0691 or emailing nativeheartcda@gmail.com. All area women are invited to attend.



April 25

All Christians are invited to come together for the fifth annual Focus Fest which will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 25, at the Union County Farmers Market in Blairsville, Ga. For details, visit www.focusonjesus.today and FB: FOCUS Festival of Christians United.