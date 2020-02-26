Church Happenings

Body

Feb. 27

Volunteers from Andrews Seventh-Day Adventist Church and Grace Fellowship Baptist Church will distribute Manna Foods fresh produce bread and baked goods to citizens of Andrews and Cherokee County on from noon-1:15 p.m. Thursday at the Andrews Senior Center on the corner of Park and Main streets in Andrews. All are welcome. For details, Raymond Denton at 835-2694.



Feb. 28

The Knights of Columbus will host a fish fry from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Andrews. The menu includes fried and grilled trout fillets, french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw, dessert and drink. Cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children age 10 and younger.



March 1

Mike and Paula Davis will be at the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday at Unity Church of the Mountains at 2309 Murphy Highway U.S. 129 N., Blairsville, Ga. Everyone is welcome. For complete details about the church and its ministries, call 706-781-3393 or visit the website at unitychurchofthemountains.org.



March 2

Revival services will be held at 7 p.m. nightly Monday through Friday, March 2-6, at Sunny Point Baptist Church. Evangelist Keith Allison will be preaching and there will be special singing each service. Pastor Kenny Corn invites everyone to attend.



March 4

“Dressed To Kill,” a 16-week class on spiritual warfare, will meet from 12:30-2 p.m. Wednesdays, beginning March 4, at Broken Shells Ministries, 115 Tennessee St. in Murphy. Everyone is invited to attend. For details, call the ministry at 837-8777.

The first community Lenten worship service, hosted by St. William Catholic Church on Andrews Road, will be held from noon-12:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Dr. Marguerite M. Rourk. Soup and sandwich will follow this service. A goodwill offering will be collected for a local charity.