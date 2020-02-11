Church Happenings

Body

Feb. 16

Christian Unity Revival will be held Sunday through Friday, Feb. 16-21, at First Free Will Baptist Church, 259 Tusquittee St. in Hayesville. Sunday services begin at 5 p.m. and follow at 7 p.m. nightly Monday through Friday. Preachers will be Dr. Ralph Sexton Jr. Dr. Calvin Ray Evans, Dr. Curtis Linton, Dr. Joe Arthur and C.T. Townsend. Special singing will be by the Unity Choir, the Inspirations, Karen Peck & New River, The Lore Family, Jeff and Sheri Easter, and C.T. and Becky Townsend. For details, see the website hayesvillefreewill.org and HayesvilleFreeWill on Facebook.



Feb. 21

The Jewish Congregation of Blue Ridge, Ga., will hold Friday night Shabbat services February 21st starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, with services beginning at 6 p,m. at Faith Presbyterian Church, 56 Mountain St. in Blue Ridge. All are welcome whether full time or visiting. For details, email jcbrgeorgia@gmail.com.



Feb. 22

Minister Evelyn M. Adams and Faith Deliverance Ministry and Outreach invite everyone to attend an annointed church service from noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Peachtree Community Building, 125 Memory Lane in Peachtree. First Step Ministry Gospel Singers and Skeeter Hindman will be singing. All gospel singers, musicians and groups are invited to attend. Refreshments will be served following the service. There is no admission charge. For details and directions, call Adams at 706-671-7988.

Upper Peachtree Baptist Church will have its monthly singing at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. The group 2X2 will be singing. Refreshments will be served afterward. Pastor Derek Tilley and the church family invite everyone.



Feb. 27

Volunteers from Andrews Seventh-Day Adventist Church and Grace Fellowship Baptist Church will distribute Manna Foods fresh produce bread and baked goods to citizens of Andrews and Cherokee County on from noon-1:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Andrews Senior Center on the corner of Park and Main streets in Andrews. All are welcome. For details, Raymond Denton at 835-2694.