Church Happenings

Feb. 2

Rev. David Torres will be at the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday at Unity Church of the Mountains at 2309 Murphy Highway U.S. 129 N., Blairsville, Ga. Everyone is welcome. For complete details about the church and its ministries, call 706-781-3393 or visit the website at unitychurchofthemountains.org.



Feb. 22

Minister Evelyn M. Adams and Faith Deliverance Ministry and Outreach invite everyone to attend an annointed church service from noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Peachtree Community Building, 125 Memory Lane in Peachtree. First Step Ministry Gospel Singers and Skeeter Hindman will be singing. All gospel singers, musicians and groups are invited to attend. Refreshments will be served following the service. There is no admission charge. For details and directions, call Adams at 706-671-7988.