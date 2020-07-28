Bookmobile schedules

Subhead

Note: Due to recent events, routes have changed for the Bookmobile. The Bookmobile will only be running three days a week, not four. The following changes in routes have been made to meet the needs of the communities.

CHEROKEE COUNTY BOOKMOBILE SCHEDULE 1

Mondays

(Aug. 3, Aug. 31; Oct. 5, Nov. 2, Dec. 7)

The Learning Center in Murphy, Connahetta Street, Martins Creek Road, Martin’s Creek Elementary School and community, Moccasin Creek Road and Bellview.

Tuesdays

(Aug. 4, Sept. 1, Oct. 6, Nov. 3, Dec. 8)

U.S. 64 West, N.C. 294, Ware Road, Upper Bearpaw Road, Hiwassee Dam Union School, Hiwassee Dam Access Road, Violet, Morrow Road, Liberty, Candy Mountain Road, Timberline Road, Wehutty, Shoal Creek community and Shoal Creek Road.

Wednesdays

(Aug. 5, Sept. 2, Oct. 7, Nov. 4, Dec. 9)

U.S. 64 West, Shepherd Academy, Murphy Elementary School, Southwestern Child Development in Murphy, Airport Road, South Western (Oaks Academy) Marble community and“Hopewell Village Apartments.

CHEROKEE COUNTY BOOKMOBILE SCHEDULE 2

Mondays

(Aug. 10, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 9, Dec. 14)

Andrews, Montessori Learning Center, Tiny Tots Daycare, Connahetta Avenue, Happy Top, Tatham Street, Hilltop Head Start, Sixth Street, Elaine’s Care I and II, Andrews Elementary, U.S. 19, Pisgah and Eden Acres.

Tuesdays

(Aug. 11, Sept. 15, Oct. 13, Nov. 10, Dec. 15)

U.S. 64 West, Bell Hill Terrace, Bell Hill community, Wright Road, Ranger Elementary School, Wolf Creek, Sunny Point Road, N.C. 294 and Sandy Gap Road.

Wednesdays

(Aug. 12, Sept. 16, Oct. 14, Nov. 11, Dec. 16)

Tri-County Community College, Old U.S. 64, Poinsettia Lane, Peachtree area and Peachtree Elementary School, Bill Barker Road, Upper Peachtree Road, Mission Road and Ferguson Road.

Anyone unable to get to the library who would like bookmobile service or directions to any stop should call the Nantahala Regional Library at 837-2025.