Andrews prom shows off unique style
Tue, 05/07/2019 - 11:31am
Andrews High School held its prom Saturday night at the Valleytown Cultural Arts Center, and several of the students displayed their uniqye style as they danced the night away.
Andrews High School held its prom Saturday night at the Valleytown Cultural Arts Center, and several of the students displayed their uniqye style as they danced the night away.
Mailing Address:
89 Sycamore St.
Murphy, NC 28906
Phone: 828-837-5122
Fax: 828-837-5832