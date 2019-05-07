  • Tulips, Pac-Man and snakeskin: nothing was off-limits for Landon White, Makhi Smith and Gage Gillespie (from left) during the Andrews High School prom at Valleytown Cultural Arts Center on Saturday night. Photos by Kevin Hensley
    Tulips, Pac-Man and snakeskin: nothing was off-limits for Landon White, Makhi Smith and Gage Gillespie (from left) during the Andrews High School prom at Valleytown Cultural Arts Center on Saturday night. Photos by Kevin Hensley
  • Piper Alexander, Paige Hooper, Brooke Newton, Paige Lindley and Sydney Postell (from left) mug for the camera at Saturday's "A Magical Gala," Andrews High School prom at the Valleytown Cultural Arts Center.
    Piper Alexander, Paige Hooper, Brooke Newton, Paige Lindley and Sydney Postell (from left) mug for the camera at Saturday's "A Magical Gala," Andrews High School prom at the Valleytown Cultural Arts Center.
  • Toni Ann Hall (left) and Eric Maennle were announced as the Andrews High School prom queen and king Saturday. The event was held at the Valleytown Cultural Arts Center.
    Toni Ann Hall (left) and Eric Maennle were announced as the Andrews High School prom queen and king Saturday. The event was held at the Valleytown Cultural Arts Center.

Andrews prom shows off unique style

Tue, 05/07/2019 - 11:31am

   Andrews High School held its prom Saturday night at the Valleytown Cultural Arts Center, and several of the students displayed their uniqye style as they danced the night away.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the Cherokee Scout, Murphy, North Carolina for the complete story.

The Cherokee Scout

Mailing Address:
89 Sycamore St. 

Murphy, NC 28906
Phone: 828-837-5122
Fax: 828-837-5832

 