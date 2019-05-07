Andrews prom shows off unique style

Tulips, Pac-Man and snakeskin: nothing was off-limits for Landon White, Makhi Smith and Gage Gillespie (from left) during the Andrews High School prom at Valleytown Cultural Arts Center on Saturday night. Photos by Kevin Hensley

Piper Alexander, Paige Hooper, Brooke Newton, Paige Lindley and Sydney Postell (from left) mug for the camera at Saturday's "A Magical Gala," Andrews High School prom at the Valleytown Cultural Arts Center.