STATE CHAMPIONSHIP: Murphy falls in Game 1

Game 1 of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A State Championship Series is in the books.

Riding the wave of a 13-strikeout game by starter MacKenzie Gore, the Whiteville Wolfpack defeated the Murphy Bulldogstonight in six innings, 10-0.

Aside from the two-hit Gore shutout that saw the No. 5 MLB Draft Prospect throw only 76 pitches, designated hitter Cameron Cartrette had a five-RBI night at the dish for Whiteville.

The Wolfpack will be the "home" team in Game 2 tomorrow. First pitch at Dail Park (on the campus of North Carolina State University) will be at 2 p.m. If a Game 3 is necessary, it will be played at 8 p.m. tomorrow night.