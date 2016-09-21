SCOUTING AROUND: Local salon gets new blow dry bar

Murphy now has what most big cities have – a blow dry bar. Bella Color Studio has installed a special area with big, comfy white chairs, mirrors suspended from a pipe and red blow dryers hanging from hooks on a long bar, where clients can simply get a blowout, which includes shampoo and style.

“It’s an up-and-coming trend in big cities,” said Holly Hutchison, who owns Bella Color Studio with Katherine Boorujy. In fact, there are some salon franchises that are just blow dry bars, with no scissors or color on the property.

“A lot of our younger clients already know what this is,” she said, adding that those clients have been waiting for the bar’s completion, which was Thursday morning.

The blow dry bar services – with add-ons like a scalp massage, braid, up-dos and makeup application – are good for anyone, but usually works well for someone who may have a job interview or special event, Hutchison said.

“I imagine it will be super busy on prom day,” she said.

The blow dry bar is part of the renovations the salon started in mid-June, when Hutchison and Boorujy doubled the size of their salon by acquiring the space next door in Sunrise Plaza on U.S. 64 West, which was once cellular phone business, a frozen yogurt business and, most recently, an eBay and Craigslist business. They opened the salon almost five years ago, recently adding an esthetician and massage therapist.

“It actually just came about from our success on the one side, and we were busting at the seams,” Hutchison said.

She said the blow dry bar serves another need, as people using the esthetician services sometimes like a fresh hairstyle and makeup before leaving.

For the renovations, they were able to reuse items left by previous stores, including the bar, which was once a counter, and a wall with display shelves that are in the spaces where frozen yogurt machines used to be.

Stylist Cindy Jenkins said everyone has been excited about the new additions to the salon. They started using the new space about five weeks ago, even though there were still a few things left to complete, like the blow dry bar.

“I love it when you come in every day and there’s something different,” she said.

With the added space, the salon is looking to add a nail technician and more stylists. A grand reopening is being planned with the Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce.

For details, contact Bella Color Studio at 837-2552 or via facebook.com/bellacolorstudio.

Shopping fundraiser planned Thursday

Belk is coming to Peachtree on Thursday – but only Thursday. The department store will set up a shop in Murphy Medical Center’s main lobby and Travis E. Green Conference Room from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Murphy Medical’s volunteers are hosting the Waynesville store for a fundraiser. Belk will donate 15 percent of the sales to the hospital on U.S. 64 East Alternate in Peachtree.

The store will offer in-store sale prices, and anything on its website will be available, Murphy Medical Marketing Director Paul DeMichael said. Belk’s selection will include ladies’ clothing, shoes, handbags, gift items, cosmetics and fragrances.

Anyone who cannot find the size and color wanted at the event Thursday will be able order the item online. For details, call 835-3667.

Miles, Cash signing books

The Curiosity Shop is hosting two local authors this weekend. Celia Miles and Nancy Cash will be at the downtown bookstore to talk about and sign their books from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Miles is a native of western North Carolina who lives and writes in Asheville. She has written five novels, two short-story collections, a college textbook and three anthologies of western North Carolina women’s writing. Her books include Mattie’s Girl: An Appalachian Childhood, Clothes Lines, Echoes Across the Blue Ridge, Saranda’s Heart: A Love Story of Place, The Body at Wrapp’s Mill and Saranda.

Cash is a Murphy native who has lived in New York, London and Sydney. She is a Southern regional writer, whose short fiction has appeared in several anthologies. Her books include Murdering Oscar Wilde and Ritual River.

Local authors who contributed to the Women Writers of Western North Carolina anthologies edited by Miles and Cash also are invited to the signing. For details, call 835-7433.

Samantha Sinclair is the Scouting Around columnist for the Cherokee Scout. You can reach her by email, scoutingaround@cherokeescout.com; fax, 837-5832; or by leaving a message at 837-5122.