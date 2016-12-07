PHOTO OF THE WEEK: Singing Christmas Tree

First Baptist Church celebrated its 40th anniversary of the Singing Christmas Tree over the weekend.

Participants were: Bottom row: Keith Amsden,George Worley, Tom O'Day, Mary Ashley, and Liz Wren.

Second row: Rob Amsden, Dwight Otwell, Jimmy Tanner, Jerry Brackett, Steve Hatfield, Judith Davis, Flo Gleason, Susan Profant, Kathy Toews, Billy Taylor, Nancy Carson.

Third row: Tom Profant, Al Hood, Danny Waters, Mark March, Mark Allen, Cloe Decker, Linda Allen, Barbara Michael, Mary Hatfield, Teresa Thomason, and Duronda Hood.

Fourth row: Edie Spence, Penny Johnson, Frankie Roberson, Leslie Mason, Lori Payne, Abigaile Wilson, Debbie Laster, Melissa Shepard, and Renee Swanson.

Fifth row: Eleanor Echols, Rachel Parrish, Susan Otwell, Karen Johnson, and Brooklynn Thomas

Top row: April Allen and Mazy Moore