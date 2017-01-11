Murphy Medical welcomes first baby of 2017

Peachtree – “Happy Birthday” played on the public address system at Murphy Medical Center on Jan. 4, welcoming the hospital’s first birth of 2017.

After hours of painful labor and a undergoing a Cesarean section, Tatum Worth Updike came into the world at 9:34 p.m., weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces ,and measuring 20.75 inches long.

“I was in love,” said Tatum’s mother, Elizabeth Updike. “After all the time of being pregnant and then the delivery, I couldn’t wait to meet him. He is just so precious. I couldn’t have asked for a better baby to call mine.”

The hospital staff presented the Hayesville resident with a basket of gifts, congratulating the new mom on her delivery.

“I was very thankful that they thought about us because they didn’t have to go out of their way to do that,” Updike said.

As her first child, the new mom said she wanted to give her son a unique name. After brainstorming name ideas with a friend, she said the name “Tatum” clicked.

At less than a week old, Tatum’s charming personality already has captured his mother’s heart.

“I love everything about him,” Updike said. “I can’t just choose one thing. He just means so much to me.”